Novak Djokovic Makes History At Paris Masters; Overtakes Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic avenged his US Open loss by beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 4-6,6-3,6-3 to win the Paris Masters Open title which he has now won six times. A couple of months back Daniil Medvedev has denied Novak Djokovic a Grand Slam sweep when he beat him in the final of the US Open final. After winning the match point, Djokovic shared an emotional embrace with children Stefan and Tara at the end of the court. Apart from winning the title in Paris, Novak Djokovic also clinched the year-end World number 1 spot for a record seventh time. The match was also the first Paris final to feature the top two players in the ATP Rankings since Stefan Edberg played Boris Becker in 1990 final.

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record

Apart from clinching two titles in Paris (French Open and Paris Masters), Novak Djokovic also surpassed Rafael Nadal in the list of most Masters 1000 titles. Rafael Nadal has won 36 1000 Masters titles till date, while the win at the Paris Masters event took Novak Djokovic's tally to 37. Roiger Federer is third on the list with 28 titles.

Novak Djokovic stats

Novak Djokovic ended up surpassing his long-time rival Roger Federer's record after he won his first game at the ongoing Paris Masters against Marton Fucsovics. Djokovic had beaten Fucsovics to advance to the Round of 16 in the men's singles category at the Paris Masters 2021. During the tournament, Novak Djokovic also became the player with the most wins as World No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Djokovic surpassed Federer's record of 417 wins as the World No. 1 player in ATP rankings. The 34-year-old now has 418 wins as the world's number one ranked tennis player.

In the Paris Masters, Djokovic holds almost every record in the singles category. He is not just the player with most event titles but is also the only individual to win it three times in a row. Novak is also the only player in the tournament's history to successfully defend his title in Paris. The 20-time Grand Slam champion first won the Paris Masters title in 2009 and then went to win it three times in a row in 2013, 2014, and 2015, respectively. Novak Djokovic won his last title in 2019 after he beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada.