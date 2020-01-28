The Debate
Novak Djokovic Honours Mentor And Late Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant With Special 'KB' Jacket

Tennis News

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic adorned a green jacket with the initials 'KB' and the numbers 8 and 24 in his Australian Open match with Milos Raonic.

Novak Djokovic

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic defeated Canada's 32nd seed Milos Raonic in the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2020. During the start and the end of the match, Novak Djokovic was spotted wearing a green jacket with a heartfelt homage to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Barcelona maintain minute's silence in honour of Kobe Bryant

Novak Djokovic pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant during Australian Open 2020

Before the intense quarter-final encounter against Raonic, Novak Djokovic was spotted wearing a green jacket with the initials 'KB" stitched on the outside. In addition to that, Novak Djokovic paid tribute to the five-time NBA champion by engraving the 8 and 24 numbers on his jacket as well. In an interesting interview with ESPN just 24 hours before the death of Kobe Bryant, Novak Djokovic opened up about how Kobe Bryant had been a mentor for him. Novak Djokovic explains how Kobe helped him mentally and emotionally come back from injuries and self-doubts and encouraged him to believe in himself and his abilities.

Kobe Bryant death: List of prominent sportsmen who have shared messages

