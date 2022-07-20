Novak Djokovic: Petition Against Serb's Exclusion From US Open Reaches 12,000 Signatures

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic recently claimed his 21st Grand Slam title by winning the Wimbledon Championships 2022, earlier this month. The Wimbledon 2022 triumph, took Djokovic’s tally of Grand Slam titles to 21, which is one more than the Swiss great Roger Federer and one less than Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal. However, Djokovic’s pursuit of the 22nd Grand Slam title currently seems at a halt, as uncertainty looms over his participation in the US Open 2022, which begins on August 29.

While the COVID-19 protocols in the United States prevent an unvaccinated foreigner from visiting the country, Djokovic is set to be banned from the tournament as he is yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In the meantime, the 35-year-old is receiving support from all around the globe, as a petition to allow him to participate in the US Open has reached 12,000 signatures on change.org. The petition calls out the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the US government and allow the Serb to participate in the fourth Grand Slam tournament of the year.

'I’m not planning to get vaccinated': Novak Djokovic

It is pertinent to mention that after winning the Wimbledon 2022, Djokovic said that he would really love to participate in the upcoming major tournament, but doesn’t want to get vaccinated for the same.

"I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they’re getting rid of the mandatory green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption. I’m not sure. I don’t believe exemption is a realistic possibility," Djokovic was quoted saying at a post-Wimbledon final press conference.

Novak Djokovic's deportation saga in Australia

It should be noted that Djokovic tried to get around the mandatory COVID-19 protocols in Australia, ahead of the season-opening major, Australian Open 2022 through an exemption backed by the tournament. However, things ended in a bitter way for him, as his visa was revoked upon arrival in the country. He ended up fighting a legal battle against Australia’s foreign ministry to reinstate his visa but was ultimately deported from the country, days before the tournament began.

In the absence of Djokovic, Nadal went on to pick his 21st Grand Slam title by winning the Australian Open 2022, before taking his tally to 22 major titles after claiming the French Open 2022 title. While the World no. 1 ranked player Daniil Medvedev was barred to participate in the Wimbledon 2022 due to the All England Club’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players, it seems like Djokovic is set to be banned from playing at the Flushing Meadows.

(Image: AP)