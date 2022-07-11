Novak Djokovic Sees No Improvement In ATP Rankings Despite Winning Wimbledon; Here's Why

Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic picked up his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, following his 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, in the Wimbledon Championships 2022 men's singles final. By winning his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and the 7th Wimbledon title overall, Djokovic surpassed Swiss Tennis superstar Roger Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles. The Serbian now finds himself one title behind Rafael Nadal, who picked up his 21st and 22nd Slam titles by winning the Australian Open 2022 and the French Open 2022.

Players were not awarded ATP and WTA ranking points for Wimbledon 2022

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Djokovic and all other participating players at Wimbledon 2022 didn’t see any improvements in the ATP and WTA rankings. This is because the tournament was earlier stripped of ranking points due to the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus from partaking in the third Grand Slam event of the year.

The ATP and WTA, along with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), announced their decision to striping off ranking points for the Grand Slam event, towards the end of May. This was a result of the Russian and Belarusian players getting banned, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Announcing the decision, ATP put out a statement explaining its decision.

“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour. The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement. Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022,” the statement read.

Novak Djokovic backed ATP's decision of not awarding points for Wimbledon 2022

Meanwhile, after coming to know about the development in May, Djokovic had backed Wimbledon 2022 being stripped of ranking points. Revealing his thoughts on the matter, after his first-round win in the French Open 2022, Djokovic said that he doesn't support Wimbledon’s decision. Djokovic was the defending champion at Wimbledon 2022 and had earlier returned from the French Open 2022, following a quarter-final loss to Rafael Nadal.

Having said that, the ATP men’s singles rankings are currently led by Russian superstar Daniil Medvedev, followed by Alexander Averev and Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic found himself at the World No. 3 spot ahead of the Wimbledon 2022 but has now dropped to No. 7, as per the latest rankings by ATP Tour. Nadal on the other hand finds himself at the World No. 3 spot.

(Image: AP)