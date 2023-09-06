Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer's Massive Milestone During US Open 2023

As he played Taylor Fritz in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic accomplished a number of outstanding feats. The Serbian player gave a superb effort, easily defeating his American rival in three sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. With this amazing win, Djokovic advances to the tournament semifinals and becomes one step closer to winning his 24th Grand Slam championship.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals

Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are likely to face each other in the finals

The current US Open champion is Carlos Alcaraz

Also Read: With the Obamas and Biebers, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Judge, US Open stars aren’t just on court

Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s record

Given Taylor Fritz's position as the No. 9 player in the world right now, Novak Djokovic's victory over him is even more significant. With this victory, Djokovic has defeated 250 top-10 players worldwide, a significant accomplishment in his career. Djokovic's advancement to the US Open semifinals in 2023 also set a new record for the most Grand Slam semifinal appearances in the history of the game. Djokovic now tops the tally with 47 semifinal appearances after previously splitting the record of 46 semifinals with Roger Federer.

Taylor Fritz had been in outstanding form throughout the competition; in fact, prior to his match against Djokovic, he had not dropped a set. But Djokovic's commanding display kept Fritz from taking even a single set, emphasising the Serb's outstanding abilities and capabilities.

Also Read: Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at age 19 by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2

Novak Djokovic will face Ben Shelton in the semi-finals of the US Open

Novak Djokovic will take on Ben Shelton in the 2023 US Open semifinals after Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. Shelton just demonstrated his powers, but many people think he will have a difficult time defeating the No. 2 player in the world right now. Shelton, however, might present Djokovic with a greater challenge because of his youth, energetic style of play, and element of unpredictability. The 20-year-old athlete has won fans over with his strong serves and cool demeanour throughout the competition.

Since the Wimbledon Open, Djokovic has been adamant about winning his 24th Grand Slam championship. He hopes to find atonement at the US Open, despite coming close to achieving this at Wimbledon but losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Notably, the top two seeds, Djokovic and Alcaraz, can only face off in the championship game. Djokovic prevailed in a titanic struggle during their most recent meeting in the Cincinnati Open final.