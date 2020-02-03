Novak Djokovic Touches Umpire's Feet During Australian Open Final Against Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic had a tough time beating Dominic Thiem on Sunday. The Austrian showed great fight in the final. However, it was the experience of Djokovic that finally prevailed. The new World No. 1 beat Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win his eighth Australian Open crown.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic touches umpire's feet

Djokovic received two time-violations in the same game of the second set. Djokovic was given the first warning while serving at 4-4 (30-15*) in the second set. Following his failure to hit a drop shot, Thiem earned two break points at 4-4 (40-15*). After the second time-violation, Novak Djokovic made a cynical gesture to the umpire. He did that after his first serve was annulled and he made an unforced error with his second serve.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic touches chair umpire's feet

Following the call made by the chair umpire (Damien Dumusois), Novak congratulated him. He also touched his foot several times and said that he made himself famous with the second one. After those violations were imposed, Djokovic dropped six consecutive games. According to the Grand Slam rulebook, touching the chair umpire can be considered as 'physical abuse' and a fine of up to $20,000 can be imposed.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic refused to lose. He waited for a chance to pounce and found his best tennis when it was needed. This victory improved Djokovic's combined record in the semi-finals and finals at Melbourne Park to 16-0. Dominic Thiem was trying to win his maiden Grand Slam singles title. He was also hoping to end the run of dominance by the sport's Big Three. He came close, but he failed to finish the job. Still, his effort was applauded by fans.

