Novak Djokovic 'unsure' Over Australian Open 2022, Vows To Not Reveal Vaccination Status

The reigning World number one men's singles tennis player Novak Djokovic has refrained from revealing whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, 'Djoker' has also mentioned that he is unsure of defending his Australian Open title in Melbourne come January.

Novak Djokovic vaccine status

“Things beings as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne. I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry. People go too far these days in taking the liberty to ask questions and judge a person. Whatever you say ‘yes, no, maybe, I am thinking about it,’ they will take advantage", said Novak Djokovic as quoted by the online edition of Serbian daily Blic.

Australian Open COVID mandate

Having won the Australian Open a record nine times, Novak Djokovic's chance of retaining the title hangs in balance after the Victorian Government has mandated vaccination for all the players. Premier Daniel Andrews raised doubts that the Serbian tennis ace may not even be granted a visa if he does not get fully inoculated.

The ATP also released a statement in September, stating that they as an association of professionals had a role in helping to make the community safer. "While we respect everyone's right to free choice, we also believe that each player has a role to play in helping the wider group achieve a safe level of immunity. Doing so will allow us to ease restrictions on-site for the benefit of everyone on Tour," read the statement.

Djokovic at US Open

The winner of 20 Grand Slams has not played competitive tennis since his US Open 2021 final loss to Daniil Medvedev due to a heavy workload and fans are still waiting for his return to the tennis court. It looks like the wait could be over soon with Novak Djokovic teammate Filip Krajinovic confirming the Serbian's presence at the Davis Cup Finals. The 2021 Davis Cup Finals are scheduled to take place from November 25- December 5 and will be hosted by three nations.