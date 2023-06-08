Serbian Tennis star and former world number Novak Djokovic will take on the current world number Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the French Open 2023.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz defeated his fifth-seed Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas by 6-2, 6-1, and confirmed a place in the semifinals of the clay court grand slam. Novak Djokovic on the other hand faced 11th seed Russian Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal clash. Khachanov started off well and won the first set by 6-4 though the former world number one bounced back and won the next three games by 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4, and sealed a place in the semifinals.

Head to Head record between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Before the French Open 2023 semi-finals, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic faced each other only once and that was in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open 2022. The match turned out to be a Tennis classic as it was Alcaraz who won the lone meeting in the third tiebreaker.

When and Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semifinals be played?

The French Open semifinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will begin on June 9, 2023, and the match will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier, Roland Garros.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semifinals match start?

Tennis fans can watch the semifinals of the Frech Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic from 06:15 PM IST.

How to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semifinals in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open semifinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on the Sony Sports network and can also stream the match on the Sony Liv app.

How to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semifinals in the UK?

Tennis fans in the UK can watch the French Open semifinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on the Eurosport and can also stream the match on the Discovery+ app from 1:45 PM BST.

How to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semifinals in the US?

Tennis fans in the US can watch the French Open semifinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on NBC Sports, Bally Sports, Peacock TV and can also stream the match on the Tennis Channel from 8:45 AM EST.