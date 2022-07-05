Novak Djokovic Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon In India, UK & USA?

The quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2022 are set to feature a blockbuster clash as top seed Novak Djokovic will take on 20-year-old rising star Jannik Sinner, in what will be a battle between two different generations. Both the Serbian and the Italian head into this clash on the back of two tricky matches. Djokovic edged out Tim van Rijthoven in four sets, while Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in four sets.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash between two of the greatest players in the world, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live streaming details.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Where to watch live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 match in India?

As for the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 match live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner quarter-final Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 quarter-final match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 6:00 PM IST on Tuesday, July 5.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match will begin no earlier than 1:30 PM BST on Tuesday, July 5.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live in US?

US fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to ESPN or the Tennis Channel. The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match will begin no earlier than 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, July 5.