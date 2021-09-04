Novak Djokovic Vs Kei Nishikori LIVE Streaming: How To Watch US Open 2021 Live In India

World number one Novak Djokovic will take on 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday for their third-round match. The Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 11:00 PM IST. Ahead of the iconic clash, here is a look at how to watch US Open 2021 live in India, and the Djokovic vs Nishikori live streaming details.

Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head record

The US Open cannot have a better third round match than Novak Djokovic taking on Kei Nishikori. In terms of the Djokovic vs Nishikori head-to-head record, the Serbian leads by a staggering margin of 17-2. However, Djokovic had lost a match to the Japanese player at the US Open, when Nishikori won a four-set semifinal in 2014 to reach his first final. Since that meeting, the world number one has registered a whopping 16 consecutive victories, including a match at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

How to watch US Open 2021 live in India

Fans wondering how to watch US Open 2021 live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights to the games. The Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori game can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1 or 2 SD/HD. As for the Djokovic vs Nishikori live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori match on the social media handles of the US Open.

Novak Djokovic continues Calendar Grand Slam pursuit

Novak Djokovic will continue his historic pursuit of winning the calendar Grand Slam when he faces Kei Nishikori in the third round. The Serbian has won all the 23 Grand Slam matches that he has played in 2021 and is five victories away from making it a perfect record of 28-0. If the world number one were to achieve this feat, he would be the first man to do so since Rod Laver won all four Grand Slams in 1969.

If Novak Djokovic were to lift the US Open 2021, he would also establish himself as the greatest of all time. As things stand, the Serbian shares the same total number of Grand Slams won as both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20). Djokovic tied the legendary duo after winning this year's Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.