Novak Djokovic Vs Rafael Nadal: Who Is The Richer Tennis Star In Net Worth And Prize Money

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal rivalry has once again taken centre stage with Novak Djokovic taking home his 19th Grand Slam title at the French Open 2021 - a well-known haunt of the Spaniard. Going from 17 Slam titles at the beginning of the year to just one short of Roger Federer and Nadal's haul of 20 slams each, Djokovic's French Open 2021 final win has attained legendary status. Taking a closer look at the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal numbers off the court, we find which of the two legends will go down as the GOAT in terms of career prize money and earnings.

The only man to ever beat Nadal twice at #RolandGarros 👇 pic.twitter.com/RGZLuAj9Nu — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2021

Novak Djokovic French Open prize money

The French Open 2021 prize money has taken a slight hit in the last two years, as COVID -19 ravaged the sporting world. While some argue that Roland Garros' new deal with Amazon, which allowed the streaming platform exclusive rights to all the most lucrative night matches and the return of fans, should have allowed for a rise in prize money, the Novak Djokovic French Open prize money from the French Open 2021 final will be significantly less than what Rafael Nadal earned in 2019. Even so, the World No. 1 will add around €1,400,000 to his already substantial net worth after his French Open win.

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Novak Djokovic's net worth in rupees is estimated to be around USD $220 million. This includes the Serb's career earnings - a whopping $148,092,073 according to the official ATP website - and his earnings from his multiple endorsement deals. As the No.1 tennis player in the world right now, Djokovic has extremely lucrative sponsorship deals with Peugeot, Lacoste, Asics, Head and the Ultimate Software Group among others. Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2021 win along with his performances in Monte-Carlo, Rome, Serbia and Belgrade have fetched him to $2,428,895 in this year alone.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Rafael Nadal's net worth is estimated to be around USD $180 million. This figure includes Rafa's immense career prize money total of $123,843,596 (figures from the ATP website) as well as his earnings from his many endorsement deals and other assets. As a 20-time Grand Slam champion and a 13-time winner at the French Open, Nadal has inked a number of prestigious deals with luxury brands like Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Tommy Hilfiger Cantabria Labs, Richard Mille, KIA, Nike etc. He also owns his own tennis academy in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain.

With these figures, it is clear that while he has a little catching up to do in terms of titles, Novak Djokovic has an insurmountable lead over his Spanish rival when it comes to matters off the court. Of the many reasons that can be put forth for this huge discrepancy, the most obvious one is that Djokovic's career took off slightly later than Nadal, and as tournaments increase prize money each year, the Serb has benefitted from this. Besides this, Djokovic also has many more wins in Masters 1000 tournaments, which have better incentives.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth and Rafael Nadal net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

