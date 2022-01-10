Novak Djokovic Wins Court Case Against Australian Government, Opinions Divided On Internet

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic’s cancelled visa has been reinstated by an Australian Judge after he won the Novak Djokovic vs Minister of Home Affairs legal battle concerning his entry into the country without getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force upon his arrival in the country last week. Meanwhile, as per AP, Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly also ordered the government to release Djokovic from the detention hotel within 30 minutes of his decision.

Novak Djokovic left detention on Monday afternoon

The World No. 1 tennis player was believed to be kept at the Park Hotel in Melbourne which is used by the government to keep immigrants, asylum seekers, and individuals waiting to get deported from the country. As per AP, a white van was seen leaving the Park Hotel on Monday afternoon, which is being believed to be carrying the Serbian tennis legend. He was earlier ordered to leave the country as he didn’t comply with the Australian government’s orders for compulsory vaccination for individuals entering the country. Novak earlier departed for Australia thinking he has all the documents required to enter Australia, including the exemption permit for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, his visa was cancelled he was confined to the detention hotel.

Internet's divided reaction to Novak Djokovic's legal victory

After staying four nights in the immigration detention hotel, Novak Djokovic has now finally been released and will continue the quest for his much-anticipated 21st Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, the decision to reinstate Djokovic’s visa took the internet by storm on Monday and social media users debated whether it was the right decision or not. While few fans were critical about the fact that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in the Australian Open 2022 without getting vaccinated, other fans defended the tennis star’s decision to not get vaccinated. At the same time, some of the fans talked about the strict COVID-19 norms of Australia and expressed how it has led to a bad name for the country.

It’s one Rule for ordinary folks & another for Antivax Superstar Novak Djokovic.



Take a bow Australia! Here comes the Great Serbian Antivax ‘Messiah’ Novak Djokovic!



Made possible by Tennis Australia & the Victorian Government. — Kobrick Chan (@ChanKobrick) January 10, 2022

Get a vaccine, like everyone else — Leslee *Vaccines Not Hazmat Suits* (@Echo2Zs) January 10, 2022

Because everyone else is doing it is not a basis for a separate entity to make a decision. Every individual is within their own right to make their own choices. — Joey (@josiacobby) January 10, 2022

Sure, Joey, but the right to opt out comes with the consequences of those choices, just like schools and workplaces. — Leslee *Vaccines Not Hazmat Suits* (@Echo2Zs) January 10, 2022

I always thought highly of Australia until they went insane during COVID. Such a bad look for the country. — Walter Sobchak (@WalterSobchakSr) January 10, 2022