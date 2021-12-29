Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Cup In Sydney Amid Vaccination Row

Global tennis icon Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia, which starts on January 1, 2022. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was due to face Casper Ruud of Norway in the group stage match of the tournament on January 1, however, his participation was doubtful due to his unknown status of Covid019 vaccination. Australia’s vaccination rules mandate a player taking part in the ATP Cup, followed by the Australian Open to be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, ANI took to their official Twitter handle on Wednesday and tweeted, “Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney,” citing reports from AFP, quoting the organizers. Although it is now confirmed that he won’t be participating in the ATP Cup, the world no. 1’s participation in the Australia Open is still under the wraps. His omission from the tournament starting on January 1, further puts a question mark, whether or not Djokovic will pursuit his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title during the Australian tennis Summer.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney, reports AFP quoting organisers — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

What has been said so far?

On one hand, Tennis Australian and Victorian government stand firm with their stance on the vaccination of players, on the other hand, Djokovic has previously stated on numerous occasions that his vaccination status is his personal matter. As per a report by Wide World of Sports, speaking on Serbian TV, Novak’s father Srdjan Djokovic talked about the same earlier this month and said, “They have to decide whether they will let Novak in. If they decide (not to let him in) they have to stand behind their decision”.

Image: AP