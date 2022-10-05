Novak Djokovic's Chances Of Reclaiming Australian Open Crown Handed Massive Boost

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic may have just received a massive boost in competing at the Australian Open next year after some recent comments made by tournament boss Craig Tiley. While speaking at a Melbourne Victory lunch event on Wednesday, Tiley explained how the situation in the country is different now as compared to earlier this year when the Serbian was denied a visa for entering Australia.

Will Djokovic compete at Australian Open 2023?

Considering Australian Open boss Craig Tiley's recent remarks, it seems that former world number one Novak Djokovic may indeed be allowed to participate at the Grand Slam next year. While speaking at a recent luncheon, Tiley said, "We are at a different point in time now than we were nine months ago and I think it’s a very different environment with people travelling freely around the world and we hope to have all the best players here in January."

If Djokovic is indeed allowed to participate at Melbourne Park next year, it would be a massive boost for him, having won the Australian Open a record nine times.

Djokovic aiming to win 4th ATP title of season

Former world number one Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Astana Open, where he is chasing his fourth tour-level title of the season. He will next compete in the Round of 16 stage against Botic Van de Zandschulp after registering an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cristian Garin.

Following his win over Garin, he said, "From the start to the end, [it was] a great performance. Playing in a new tournament, under different conditions, the first match is never easy. Obviously, you are looking to see how you are going to adapt, but I did it perfectly, really, played as well as I can. I just made him work and used every opportunity that was presented to me."

As a result of the win, Djokovic has now moved up by one place in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin as he aims to compete in the finals for the 15th time this year. Speaking of the ATP Finals he said, "Hopefully, I can accumulate some points that will secure me a spot in Turin. That’s one big goal at the end of the year, to qualify."