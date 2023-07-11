Novak Djokovic's Mind-boggling Wimbledon Record If One For The Ages, Others Far Behind

Novak Djokovic's domination in Wimbledon has helped him in gaining a meteoric rise in the past few years. The Serbian has been more than consistent on the grass court as he claimed all four titles in the last four years. In the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, it would be a golden opportunity for the 36-year-old to grab all the eyeballs in this edition of the tournament. He will face Andrey Rublev in the Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Novak Djokovic will bid for his 8th Wimbledon title

Djokovic's Wimbledon reign can only be compared with Roger Federer

He is currently leading the all time Grand Slam charts

Novak Djokovic's amazing Wimbledon records

Unlike his contemporaries, Djokovic hasn't really struggled with fitness at a time when players have been forced to retire from Tennis due to injury issues. There has been no love lost between Djokovic and Wimbledon as he has already amassed a number of records.

Novak Djokovic reacts during the match. Image: AP

But one unique feat which he has achieved in the tournament would be hard to break. The seven time Wimbledon champion has now spent a decade without losing a match on the Centre Court at the All England Club. His last defeat ironically came against Andy Murray on 7th July 2013.

After a long 10 years, Djokovic has now emerged as the player to beat while Murray's Wimbledon had a premature ending after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The player also broke Pete Sampras' record of winning 31 consecutive matches at Wimbledon as he has now claimed 32 victories on a trot. Bjorn Borg currently leads the chart with 41 back to back victories.

Novak Djokovic amassed a whole lot of Wimbledon records

Djokovic also is the first tennis player to claim 13 tiebreaks consecutively in the Open Era. Novak also will be serving for his 24th Grand Slam title as he has already surpassed Nadal's tally of 22 titles. He also equalled Jimmy Connors' record of reaching 14th Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The win against Hurkacz was Novak's 350th win at a Grand Slam event. Overall the Tennis great has been churning out amazing numbers in the twilight part of his career and he will remain the favourite to bag another Wimbledon title this term.