Prajnesh Gunneswaran Knocked Out Of Australian Open Qualifiers

India's number one men's tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran was knocked out of the Australian Open qualifiers. Gunneswaran was knocked out of the tournament after losing to Ernests Gulbis in the finals of the qualifiers 7(7)-6(3)-6-2.

Gunneswaran exits

The defeat ends India's presence in the men's pool for the calendar year's inaugural Grand Slam after Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan both lost in earlier rounds of the qualifiers. Gunneswaran had played in all four Grand Slams last year but was knocked out in the first round in each of them. He's currently ranked 122 in the world. He still has an outside chance to qualify as a lucky loser.

Gunneswaran defeated Australia's Harry Bourchier and Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in the first two qualifying rounds. Nagal and Ramanathan both lost in the first round of the qualifiers to Egypt's Mohamed Safwat and Federico Coria respectively.

The Australian Open will begin on January 20 and will go on till February 2. The organisers are under severe pressure for deciding to continue the tournament because of the intense smoke that has emerged from the wildfires which have been going on since September, claiming at least 28 human lives and destroying thousands of homes.

On Wednesday, Dalila Jakupovicad had to retire from the Australian Open qualifiers on Tuesday after she collapsed following a coughing fit due to the smoke caused by wildfires in the country. She said that the tournament should not have been conducted since it was a serious health concern for the players and that it was unfair on them.

However, Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament Craig Tiley has stated that the tournament will go ahead as per the schedule since the authorities do not expect the smoke-filled air to be a problem for the athletes.

The government has advised the citizens of Melbourne to stay indoors to avoid the toxic air.

