Rafael Nadal Blasts French Open Organisers For 'dangerous Night Life' Post QF Win

French Open 2020 has had its fair share of issues. The organisers' decision to postpone to the clay-court Grand Slam from its usual spring/summer period of May-June to late September-October has caused some problems that were perhaps unanticipated. The most noticeable of these problems has been the cold, damp weather and constant rain. While there haven't been many complaints, French Open favourite and World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has made it clear he is not enjoying these conditions.

Also Read | ATP Tour Rubbishes Claim Of Rafael Nadal Struggling In Cold Conditions With Top Statistics

Rafa disgruntled with scheduling decisions at French Open 2020

On a jam-packed day 10 of French Open 2020, Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner took to Court Philippe-Chatrier for the last game of the day at 10:36 pm local time (2:00 am IST). The game was originally scheduled for 8:15 pm IST. An enormous 5-hour long match between Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman, followed by a women's singles quarter-final between Swiatek and Trevisan pushed Rafa's match back by almost 6 hours.

Also Read | Nadia Podoroska 1st Female Qualifier Into French Open Semifinals

By the time the game was over it was 1:26 am in Paris. While he tried to make light of the situation, Rafa's displeasure was evident in his statements at the post-match conference. "I know footballers play under these conditions, but they are all the time moving. We stop, we come back, we stop on the changeovers. I think this is a little bit dangerous for the body with these very heavy conditions. I don't know why they put five matches on Chatrier. It's a risk" said the 12-time French Open winner.

While such late games are common in the summer months, Rafa rightly pointed out that with temperatures dropping below 12-13 degrees Celcius, it was reckless to be playing so late at night. One look at the few spectators that remained on the court wearing thick coats and scarves was enough proof of the discomfort players might have felt. Despite the conditions, Nadal won the game with ease. Sinner put up a fight, taking the first set a tie-breaker, but went down 6-7, 4-6, 1-6.

Rafael Nadal chasing 100 wins at French Open 2020

Make that 9️⃣8️⃣ match wins at @rolandgarros! 👏@RafaelNadal storms into the semi-finals without dropping a set. pic.twitter.com/8vuxuFC9hf — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 6, 2020

Also Read | Boris Becker Picks Rafael Nadal Over Ex-pupil Novak Djokovic To Win French Open 2020

Rafa was playing his 100th match at the French Open. His record at the tournament stands at an astonishing 98-2. Robin Soderling was the 23 seed in the 2009 edition of the French Open when he became the first person ever to defeat Rafael Nadal at the tournament.

Novak Djokovic handed Rafa his second French Open loss in 2015, defeating him in straight sets in the quarterfinal. If he wins the French Open 2020 title, Rafa will complete a record 100 match wins and 13 titles at the Slam. He will also equal Roger Federer's Grand Slam record of 20.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal's Coach Carlos Moya Claims Defending French Open Champion 'not At His 100%'

Image Credits: Roland Garros Twitter