Rafael Nadal Crashes Out Of Rome Masters; Fans, Netizens Shocked Ahead Of French Open 2020

Rafael Nadal's Rome Masters 2020 defeat has taken the tennis world by surprise. The 'King of Clay' was an overwhelming favourite to win at the Rome Masters 2020, the first Masters 1000 clay-court tournament being played this year. Since his first Rome Masters title in 2005, Rafa has only crashed out before the semi-finals four times. In 2008, the clay-court champion did not make it even to the quarter-finals. In 2015, 2016, 2017, the longest he has gone without a finals appearance at Rome, Rafa was defeated at the quarter-finals.

Rome Masters 2020 quarter-finals: Rafael Nadal stunned by Diego Schwartzman

Playing after a six-month-long hiatus, Rafael Nadal looked to be in fine form as he cruised into the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters 2020. After simple straight-set victories over compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta and Serbian Dusan Lajović, Nadal looked set to win over Diego Schwartzman in similar fashion. After all, the Spaniard had a 9-0 head to head record against his opponent.

However, in the biggest upset of the tournament, Schwartzman defeated the 9-time champion in straight sets 6-2, 7-5. Nadal looked slightly worn out, making 30 unforced errors compared to Schwartzman's 17. He also won only a measly 48% of his first-serve points.

Diego Schwartzman went on to meet Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals, defeating him in three sets as well. He will play against Novak Djokovic in the final on Monday. If he wins, it will be his first ATP Masters 1000 title win. The win, if it happens, will also propel him into the top 10 rankings for the first time in his career.

Rafael Nadal was on the road to making history once again, at the Rome Masters 2020. Already a nine-time titleholder, Rafa was well on his way to winning his tenth title at the championship. He was also the defending champion at the Rome Masters 2020. He would also have been hoping to win his 36th ATP Masters 1000 title - a record that may well be broken by World No.1 Novak Djokovic now.

The two currently share the record at 35 titles each. With a record like this, it is no doubt that Rafa's loss to Schwartzman has come as a shock to fans all around the world. Here is how people reacted to the stunning defeat -

Nadal lost on CLAY!!!!!

I believe in 2020 😶#ItalianOpen #Schwartzman 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Rohit Rajendran (@rogue_it_r) September 19, 2020

Diego Schwartzman, whenever he plays Nadal. https://t.co/aV9lhYCTk2 — Benhanen 🎾🐲 (@kela9123) September 19, 2020

That was an excellent set of tennis from Schwartzman. He can stop that anytime, thank you. — Nadal News (@nadalnews) September 19, 2020

French Open 2020

Rafael Nadal will now be seen defending his title, at the French Open 2020, where he won a record 12th title last year. While Roger Federer has pulled out of the event, Novak Djokovic will be present and coming off a great run at the Rome Masters 2020. The French Open qualifiers will start on September 21.

Image Credits: Internazionali BNL Twitter