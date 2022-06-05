Nadal Vs Ruud, French Open Highlights: Rafa Wins Record-extending 14th French Open Title

After winning a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title and 22nd Grand Slam overall, Rafael Nadal said,

"“For me personally, it is very difficult to describe the feelings that I have. It is something that I have never believed. To be here at 36, being competitive again on the most important court of my career. One more title means a lot. It means a lot of energy to try and keep going…I don’t know what can happen in the future but I am going to keep fighting to try and keep going.”

"Team, family, everyone who is there. It is amazing the things that are happening this year. I just thank you very, very much for all the things you are doing for me and over the years. Without you none of this would be possible, without any doubt. Especially in the very tough moments we went through with injuries."

“Thank you to everyone who made this event possible. Without a doubt for me and for a lot of people who love the history of the sport, it is the best tournament in the world... You make me feel like home so I just want to say thank you very much everyone here and the French Federation.”

The Spaniard then went on to congratulate Ruud as he added, "Casper, it is a real pleasure to play a final with you here at Roland Garros. You are great. I want to congratulate you on the amazing career you are having, especially these two weeks are a very important step forward, so I am very happy for you…I wish you all the very best for the future."