Nadal Vs Ruud, French Open Highlights: Rafa Wins Record-extending 14th French Open Title

After winning a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title and 22nd Grand Slam overall, Rafael Nadal said,
"“For me personally, it is very difficult to describe the feelings that I have. It is something that I have never believed. To be here at 36, being competitive again on the most important court of my career. One more title means a lot. It means a lot of energy to try and keep going…I don’t know what can happen in the future but I am going to keep fighting to try and keep going.”
"Team, family, everyone who is there. It is amazing the things that are happening this year. I just thank you very, very much for all the things you are doing for me and over the years. Without you none of this would be possible, without any doubt. Especially in the very tough moments we went through with injuries."
“Thank you to everyone who made this event possible. Without a doubt for me and for a lot of people who love the history of the sport, it is the best tournament in the world... You make me feel like home so I just want to say thank you very much everyone here and the French Federation.”
The Spaniard then went on to congratulate Ruud as he added, "Casper, it is a real pleasure to play a final with you here at Roland Garros. You are great. I want to congratulate you on the amazing career you are having, especially these two weeks are a very important step forward, so I am very happy for you…I wish you all the very best for the future."
Rafael Nadal thanks fans for immense support during his struggle with injury.
Rafael Nadal with his trademark trophy bite celebration:
After losing the match, Casper Ruud said, "The first thing, the most important thing, is to congratulate Rafa. It’s the 14th time, your 22nd. We all know what a champion you are. Today I got to feel what it is to play you in a final. I’m not the first victim, there have been many before. We all hope you will continue for some time....Hopefully next year I can learn some French, and I will try. I can’t wait to come back. Thank you and merçi."
Rafael Nadal lifts his 14th Roland Garros title:
Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open title after 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 win over Casper Ruud.
Nadal is now just one game away from a record-extending 14th French Open title and a 22nd Grand Slam win as he takes 5-0 lead.
Nadal seems to be flowing at his absolute best as he storms to a 4-0 lead in 3rd set after breaking Casper Ruud's serve twice
Rafael Nadal continues his dominance in the French Open 2022 final as he has broken Casper Ruud's serve again to take a 2-0 lead in the third set.
Casper Ruud has made 12 unforced errors so far, compared to Rafael Nadal's 5, with the Spaniard also winning 67% of 2nd serve points compared to the Norwegian's 25%.
After having been broken on his own serve, 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal found his best to break Casper Ruud's serve thrice and take a commanding 2-0 set lead.
After Casper Ruud broke the Spaniard's serve to take a 3-1 lead, Rafael Nadal breaks back twice to grab 4-3 lead in 2nd set.
Rafael Nadal has broken Casper Ruud's serve to make it 3-3 and cut down Norwegian's 3-1 lead.
13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal has kickstarted the French Open 2022 final in perfect fashion as he takes the first set by a scoreline of 6-3.
Rafael Nadal is just a game away from winning the first set in the French Open 2022 final after racing away to a 5-2 lead.
Just when it seemed that Casper Ruud was getting comfortable in the match, Rafael Nadal broke the Norwegian's serve again for a 3-1 lead.
Rafael Nadal has begun the French Open 2022 final in emphatic fashion as after holding his serve, he also broke Casper Ruud's serve to take a 2-0 lead.
Rafael Nadal kickstarts the French Open final in perfect fashion as he wins the opening game of the match on his serve.
The players are ready for the blockbuster French Open 2022 final, with Rafael Nadal to begin the match by serving.
In the video below, 13-time Roland Garros champion, Rafael Nadal, can be warming up before he takes to the court.
Rafael Nadal is all set to take on Casper Ruud in the all-important Roland Garros final, with the hope of lifting a 14th title and 22nd Grand Slam overall. On the other hand, the Norwegian will look to win his first major.
Ahead of the all-important French Open final, Casper Ruud said that he is looking forward to it and that it was a good day for him and tennis in general.
The French Open final is set to begin in just over 30 minutes with Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud battling for glory.
The French Open final promises to be an engaging clash as Rafael Nadal will face Casper Ruud for the first time on the ATP Tour. This is the first time since the 2008 Australian Open final when two players would face each other for the first time in a Grand Slam final. On that occasion in 2008, Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faced each other for the first time.
Ahead of the French Open 2022 championship clash, 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal could be seen having his final preparations.
