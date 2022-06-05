Last Updated:

Nadal Vs Ruud, French Open Highlights: Rafa Wins Record-extending 14th French Open Title

Nadal vs Ruud, French Open final: 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal is all set to take on Casper Ruud in the French Open men's singles final on Sunday, June 5. Follow Republic World to get all the live scores and updates of the blockbuster clash.

French Open final: Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud

21:56 IST, June 5th 2022
What did Rafael Nadal say after winning record-extending 14th Roland Garros title?

After winning a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title and 22nd Grand Slam overall, Rafael Nadal said,

"“For me personally, it is very difficult to describe the feelings that I have. It is something that I have never believed. To be here at 36, being competitive again on the most important court of my career. One more title means a lot. It means a lot of energy to try and keep going…I don’t know what can happen in the future but I am going to keep fighting to try and keep going.”

"Team, family, everyone who is there. It is amazing the things that are happening this year. I just thank you very, very much for all the things you are doing for me and over the years. Without you none of this would be possible, without any doubt. Especially in the very tough moments we went through with injuries."

“Thank you to everyone who made this event possible. Without a doubt for me and for a lot of people who love the history of the sport, it is the best tournament in the world... You make me feel like home so I just want to say thank you very much everyone here and the French Federation.”

The Spaniard then went on to congratulate Ruud as he added, "Casper, it is a real pleasure to play a final with you here at Roland Garros. You are great. I want to congratulate you on the amazing career you are having, especially these two weeks are a very important step forward, so I am very happy for you…I wish you all the very best for the future."

21:43 IST, June 5th 2022
'Without you nothing of this would be possible': Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal thanks fans for immense support during his struggle with injury.

 

21:39 IST, June 5th 2022
The classic trophy bite

Rafael Nadal with his trademark trophy bite celebration:

 

21:28 IST, June 5th 2022
Casper Ruud congratulates Rafael Nadal on 14th Roland Garros triumph

After losing the match, Casper Ruud said, "The first thing, the most important thing, is to congratulate Rafa. It’s the 14th time, your 22nd. We all know what a champion you are. Today I got to feel what it is to play you in a final. I’m not the first victim, there have been many before. We all hope you will continue for some time....Hopefully next year I can learn some French, and I will try. I can’t wait to come back. Thank you and merçi."

21:21 IST, June 5th 2022
Rafael Nadal lifts Roland Garros title for 14th time; WATCH

Rafael Nadal lifts his 14th Roland Garros title:

 

21:01 IST, June 5th 2022
Game, set and match

Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open title after 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 win over Casper Ruud.

 

20:56 IST, June 5th 2022
Nadal just a game away from 22nd Grand Slam title

Nadal is now just one game away from a record-extending 14th French Open title and a 22nd Grand Slam win as he takes 5-0 lead.

20:52 IST, June 5th 2022
Utterly dominant Nadal takes 4-0 lead in 3rd set

Nadal seems to be flowing at his absolute best as he storms to a 4-0 lead in 3rd set after breaking Casper Ruud's serve twice

20:42 IST, June 5th 2022
Rafael Nadal breaks to take 2-0 lead in third set

Rafael Nadal continues his dominance in the French Open 2022 final as he has broken Casper Ruud's serve again to take a 2-0 lead in the third set.

20:31 IST, June 5th 2022
What is letting Casper Ruud down so far?

Casper Ruud has made 12 unforced errors so far, compared to Rafael Nadal's 5, with the Spaniard also winning 67% of 2nd serve points compared to the Norwegian's 25%.

20:26 IST, June 5th 2022
French Open final live updates: Rafael Nadal takes commanding 2-0 set lead

After having been broken on his own serve, 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal found his best to break Casper Ruud's serve thrice and take a commanding 2-0 set lead.

20:14 IST, June 5th 2022
Nadal mounts 2nd set comeback to take 4-3 lead

After Casper Ruud broke the Spaniard's serve to take a 3-1 lead, Rafael Nadal breaks back twice to grab 4-3 lead in 2nd set.

19:56 IST, June 5th 2022
Nadal breaks, makes it 3-3 in second set

Rafael Nadal has broken Casper Ruud's serve to make it 3-3 and cut down Norwegian's 3-1 lead.

19:32 IST, June 5th 2022
French Open live updates: Rafael Nadal takes first set

13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal has kickstarted the French Open 2022 final in perfect fashion as he takes the first set by a scoreline of 6-3.

19:22 IST, June 5th 2022
Nadal a game away from winning first set in French Open 2022 final

Rafael Nadal is just a game away from winning the first set in the French Open 2022 final after racing away to a 5-2 lead.

19:09 IST, June 5th 2022
Rafael Nadal breaks again for 3-1 lead

Just when it seemed that Casper Ruud was getting comfortable in the match, Rafael Nadal broke the Norwegian's serve again for a 3-1 lead.

18:54 IST, June 5th 2022
French Open final live updates: Rafael Nadal breaks serve

Rafael Nadal has begun the French Open 2022 final in emphatic fashion as after holding his serve, he also broke Casper Ruud's serve to take a 2-0 lead.

18:48 IST, June 5th 2022
French Open final live updates: Rafael Nadal wins first game on serve

Rafael Nadal kickstarts the French Open final in perfect fashion as he wins the opening game of the match on his serve.

18:43 IST, June 5th 2022
French Open 2022 live updates: Rafael Nadal to kickstart final by serving

The players are ready for the blockbuster French Open 2022 final, with Rafael Nadal to begin the match by serving.

18:39 IST, June 5th 2022
Rafael Nadal warms up ahead of French Open final

In the video below, 13-time Roland Garros champion, Rafael Nadal, can be warming up before he takes to the court.

 

18:26 IST, June 5th 2022
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: What's on the line?

Rafael Nadal is all set to take on Casper Ruud in the all-important Roland Garros final, with the hope of lifting a 14th title and 22nd Grand Slam overall. On the other hand, the Norwegian will look to win his first major.

18:05 IST, June 5th 2022
Casper Ruud looks forward to compete in French Open final

Ahead of the all-important French Open final, Casper Ruud said that he is looking forward to it and that it was a good day for him and tennis in general.

 

17:50 IST, June 5th 2022
French Open final set to begin in about 30 minutes

The French Open final is set to begin in just over 30 minutes with Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud battling for glory.

 

17:37 IST, June 5th 2022
French Open final: Nadal to have first clash against Ruud

The French Open final promises to be an engaging clash as Rafael Nadal will face Casper Ruud for the first time on the ATP Tour. This is the first time since the 2008 Australian Open final when two players would face each other for the first time in a Grand Slam final. On that occasion in 2008, Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faced each other for the first time.

17:13 IST, June 5th 2022
French Open final: Rafael Nadal prepares for blockbuster clash

Ahead of the French Open 2022 championship clash, 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal could be seen having his final preparations.

 

17:13 IST, June 5th 2022
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the French Open final live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live updates and scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of the ATP and Roland Garros.

