Rafael Nadal Vs Lorenzo Sonego Live Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon 2022?

After a hard-fought four-set win over Ričardas Berankis, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is all set to face Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of Wimbledon 2022. On the other hand, Sonego defeated Hugo Gaston in the second round to progress further in the competition.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the best players in the world, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the UK and Australia, and the Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego live streaming details.

Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego Wimbledon 2022 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego Wimbledon 2022 match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Former champions and young stars ​🌟​



Saturday on Centre Court is going to be fun#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

Where to watch live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego Wimbledon 2022 match in India?

As for the Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego Wimbledon 2022 match live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

What time is the Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego third-round Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego Wimbledon 2022 third-round match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 2.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego match will begin no earlier than 4:00 PM BST on Saturday, July 2.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego live in Australia?

Australian fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to Channel Nine. The Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego match will begin no earlier than 1:00 PM AEST on Saturday, July 2.