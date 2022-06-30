Rafael Nadal Vs Ricardas Berankis Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Wimbledon Match?

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is all set to take to the courts on Thursday for his second-round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. The Spaniard leads the head-to-head between the duo by 1-0, having defeated Berankis at this year's Melbourne Summer Set in straight sets.

However, the 36-year-old did not look at his best in the opening round against Francisco Cerundolo as he lost a set before going on to defeat the Argentine in four by a final scoreline of 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the best players in the world, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon live in India, the UK and the US, and the Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis live streaming details.

Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis Wimbledon 2022 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis Wimbledon 2022 match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Where to watch live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis Wimbledon 2022 match in India?

As for the Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis Wimbledon 2022 match live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

What time is the Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis second-round Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis Wimbledon 2022 second-round match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 7:15 PM IST on Thursday, June 30.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis match will begin no earlier than 2:45 PM BST on Thursday, June 30.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the ESPN Channel. Meanwhile, the live stream of the matches can be watched on the Tennis Channel. The clash will begin no earlier than 9:45 AM ET on Thursday, June 30.