Rafael Nadal Wife: All You Need To Know About Xisca Perello And Nadal's Love Story

As he goes into his 14th French Open semi-final, World No.3 Rafael Nadal will have one person cheering for him from the stands who had remained by his side his entire career. This person happens to be none other than the Spaniard's wife, María Francisca Perello. A notoriously private and reserved person once he is off the court, Nadal has kept his private life very well guarded over the years considering just how much of a phenomenon he has become. This has led to many questions about how did Nadal meet his wife and who is Xisca Perello?

Rafael Nadal wife: How did Nadal meet his wife and who is Xisca Perello?

Rafael Nadal wife's full name is Maria Francisca Perello Pascual, also known as Xisca Perello (in the media) or Mary, by her loved ones. The 32-year-old was born in Manacor, Spain, which also happens to be the birthplace of Rafael Nadal. As per reports, Perello has known Nadal since her younger days, having come into contact with him through her friend, his sister, Maribel Nadal. The pair started dating in 2005, when she went to the University of Balearic Islands. She was 17 and Rafa was 19.

Having been together for more than 14 years, Perello and Nadal finally tied the knot in January 2019, shortly after announcing their engagement earlier that month. Their luxurious, classy wedding saw 350 guests at the La Fortaleza castle in Majorca, where prominent personalities like Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston, David Ferrer, Hugh Laurie and many others were in attendance. While Nadal and his wife do not have kids, the tennis star has said that he wants to start a family post his playing days.

Did Federer go to Nadal's wedding?

As is, it's well known that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have built up a great friendship over their many years of rivalry, a major conversation around the Spaniard's wedding was, did Federer go to Nadal's wedding? With so many fans asking the question, the Swiss Maestro confirmed that he did not receive an invite to the wedding, adding that he hadn't expected to and that he was not disappointed with the decision. Federer did say that he sent Nadal a congratulatory message after the wedding.

What does Rafael Nadal's wife do?

For fans wondering what does Rafael Nadal's wife do, Maria Perello currently serves as the Project Director of Strategy and Relations with Institutions for the Rafa Nadal Foundation. Her first job after graduation was as a sports marketer in London. But as her relationship with Nadal progressed and the Spaniard's career took off, Xisca left her job and took up her present job.

Image Credits: Rafael Nadal Twitter