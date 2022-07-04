Rafael Nadal's Agile Footwork Gets Response From Football Manager Gareth Southgate: Watch

The third-round men’s singles match of the Wimbledon Championships 2022 on Saturday between 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Lorenzo Sonego witnessed many exciting moments including the one where the Spainaird lost his cool and his opponent to the net. While the mid-match altercation between both players became the talking point regarding the match, there was another moment where England football manager Gareth Southgate can be seen reacting to Nadal’s footwork. Southgate was present to watch Nadal in action against Sonego at the centre court.

Meanwhile, in a video shared on social media by Wimbledon, Nadal can be seen netting a serve and controlling Sonego’s return on his foot, similar to a professional footballer. On witnessing Nadal’s footwork, Southgate can be seen smiling, while the crowd applauded Nadal and the commentator said, “Did you see that footwork?”. Nadal ended up winning the match in a dominant way, by winning in three straight sets.

Watch Rafael Nadal's footwork and Gareth Southgate's reaction to it:

Major drama unfolds during Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego match

Nadal had earlier dropped a set each in the previous two rounds at Wimbledon 2022 but was in stellar form against the No. 27 seed Sonego. Earlier while the score stood at 4-2 in the 3rd set, Lorenzo convinced the officials to close the roof, in order to turn the floodlights on. Nadal was visibly frustrated by this, as his impending victory was being delayed.

Going ahead, while Lorenzo managed to level scores at 4-4 in the third set, Nadal decided to call the Italian to the net and expressed that he is unhappy with Sonego grunting between points. This didn’t go down well with the Italian, as he accused Nadal of poor sportsmanship. However, Nadal successfully clinched the victory by 6-1, 6-2, and 6-4, advancing into the Round of 16.

A look at Rafael Nadal's 2022 season so far-

Nadal kicked off 2022 by winning the season-opening Australian Open 2022, which took him ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles. The 36-year-old then went on to win the French Open 2022 and extended his tally to 22 Grand Slam titles. He is now eyeing winning the third Grand Slam event of the year and shattering more records.

Nadal started off his Wimbledon 2022 campaign by earning a 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win against Francisco Cerundolo in the first round. He then defeated Ricardas Berankis by 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round, before earning his win against Lorenzo. Having said that, Nadal will now face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon 2022 on Monday.

(Image: @Wimbledon/Twitter/@wimbledon/Instagram/AP)