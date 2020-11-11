Rafael Nadal's Uncle And Ex-coach Toni To Join FC Barcelona's Board Of Directors?

Popular Real Madrid FC fan Rafael Nadal may soon have to contend with an enemy in the camp right next to him. Rafa's uncle and ex-coach Toni Nadal has been named as a member of the new Board of Directors under Barcelona's next potential President - Víctor Font. Barcelona has had a tumultuous year, not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hurt the club economically, but also because of the sudden resignation of its President Josep Bartomeu this October.

❝ I am very happy because my family is happy.❞

— @mterstegen1, following his renewal with Barça



Full video: https://t.co/gJ2r7COi6i pic.twitter.com/iZaEDIB6Xk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 11, 2020

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Joins Roger Federer In Elite 1000 ATP Match Wins Club With Win In Paris

Rafael Nadal's uncle set to join Barcelona's Board of Directors

Josep Bartomeu, now the former president of FC Barcelona, resigned from his post last month. This came in the wake of massive protests from fans who were unhappy with the club's results in the La Liga among other things. The complaints against Bartomeu specifically, had to do with what fans believed was his lack of understanding with veteran players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Gerard Pique.

Also Read | Strokes Of Genius: Riveting Documentary On Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer's Eternal Rivalry

In the subsequent bid for the Presidency, one of the frontrunners is Víctor Font. Font has been outspoken about some of Bartomeu's policies and his handling of the club. If he manages to win, he will take with himself a newly created Board of Directors, including Toni Nadal. Talking about this association, Nadal said that “The first thing is to try to win. We know that the club’s situation is really complicated, and that’s why change is necessary.

In an interview with El Transistor, Nadal said that - “Font spoke to me about a series of issues and one of them is to achieve a great commitment from all the people involved in the club. We want all the players – from the first team to the youngsters – to know what it is to wear the Barça shirt.” Talking about Font, Toni Nadal remarked that Font was a “very correct guy and a good person who will be good for Barça.”

Also Read | Zverev Tops Nadal, Sets Up Paris Masters Final Vs. Medvedev

Toni Nadal current job and association with Barcelona

Toni Nadal is the brother of former Barcelona footballer Miguel Ángel Nadal. He is responsible for coaching his nephew Rafael Nadal from 1990 until 2017 - earning 16 Grand Slam titles with him. He has been the director of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca since the two parted ways in 2017. Known for his strict nature, Nadal told El Espanol that he is "excited to contribute things to Barcelona" and will do anything to keep "the world's best player" Messi, in the side.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Wins 1000 Matches, ATP Honours Him With His 20 Best Shots Of All-time: Watch

Image Credits: Toni Nadal Instagram