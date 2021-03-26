Roger Federer And I Are NOT Close Friends: Rafael Nadal Breaks Fans' Hearts

Although Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have had one of the most iconic rivalries in tennis, they have seemed to show respect and admiration for each other on several occasions. Hence, raising the question - Are Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal friends? Rafael Nadal's response may break fans' hearts.

Even though Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's relationship has improved over the years, Rafael Nadal has insisted that they are yet not 'close friends.' "We are very good companions and as the time went on, our relationship improved. We are not close friends, I would not tell him that my knee hurts before facing him!” said the Spaniard. However, interestingly Rafael Nadal revealed that he spoke to The Swiss Maestro today. "We can call each other anytime and speak about anything. I spoke with him just today," added the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Latest tennis news: Rafael Nadal reveals lack of motivation due to the absence of family on ATP tour

While Rafael Nadal has been working very hard to prepare for the clay-court season, he has revealed a lack of motivation for older players who are used to travelling with their family on the ATP tour. Nadal said, "I want to be competitive and well-prepared heading into Monte Carlo and the whole clay-court swing, which is the most crucial time of the year for me. I am working very hard for that. It's sad to play without that extra energy from the family and friends. It's strange, especially for us older players who used to travel with family and many other people.''

Roger Federer injury news and future plans

After being sidelined due to a knee injury for more than a year, Roger Federer finally made his return to the ATP tour at the Doha Open about a month ago. However, after losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals, Federer revealed on social media that he was still not at a 100% yet. As a result, Federer withdrew from the Dubai Open and now has his sights on the Olympics.

It’s been great to be back on the @atptour , loved every minute playing in Doha once again. ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼

A big thank you to the best and loyal team that helped me get here. ðŸ™ðŸ¼

I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week. ðŸ‹ðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/zp65Jt832n — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 11, 2021

"The Olympics is a major goal for me. Unfortunately, I missed the Rio Olympics (in 2016) because of a left knee injury. I hope I will return to the Tokyo Olympics. I hope that I will be fully in (shape) by then and that questions about my knee will stop," said Federer.