Roger Federer exhibits anxious emotions during square off against young chess master

Roger Federer's brilliance on the court is undeniable. The 41-year-old decided to hang up his boots last season as he ended up with 20 Grand Slam titles in his esteemed career. Federer could lose his Wimbledon record to Novak Djokovic as the Serbian could level with him if he gets the better of Carlos Alcaraz in the upcoming Wimbledon final.

Roger Federer fought chess battle with young chess master

Roger Federer might have ended his tennis career but the Swiss maestro recently tried his hands at chess. The seven-time Wimbledon champion had a shot at the game as he was pitted against 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi in New York. Before taking on the little chess player Federer sounded a bit anxious as he insisted he is feeling nervous as he has never played in front of a chess master.

"I haven't been nervous in a while since my playing days basically. But I’ve never sat across a Chess Master, so today, well I may be a little nervous.”

Adewumi, who is an expert in the game, decided to hand an advantage to his opponent as he played with one rook onlyBoth of them interacted throughout the game and the former tennis player seemed to be awestruck by his vision. The two were engrossed in a game of chess and the young chess master explained how he got into the game.

Federer vs 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi in New York - wholesome content



"Basically at first we were in Nigeria and we had to leave Nigeria. We moved to New York. We were at a shelter. a homeless shelter and we stayed there. I started playing chess at the homeless shelter."

Roger Federer lost to Tani Adewumi in a game of chess

Tani Adewumi also let Federer aware of his ambitions as he said he wants to be a grandmaster by the age of 14. He had a comfortable win in the two games he played with the former Swiss tennis player. Some of Adewumi's friends also gathered surrounding the table and Federer thought he has to play all of them.

Adewumi then joked with Federer, "I mean you should have brought Nadal and them." Federer replied, "Yeah where are they when I need them. I though they were my friends too."

Despite his retirement, Federer is still considered one of the best ever to grace the tennis court in the history of the game.