Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Honoured: Full List Of ATP Awards 2020 Winners

As the three most successful players of the last two decades - if not the entire history of the sport - the trio of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have once again, swept the top honours at the ATP Awards 2020. While Djokovic's Year-end No.1 award was determined and given away on-court before the start of the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals, Federer and Nadal's awards were announced by the ATP on Monday night. Here is the full list of the ATP Award winners for 2020.

"I want to be remembered as a good person more than a tennis player. That's why this trophy means a lot."@RafaelNadal | #ATPAwards pic.twitter.com/0n52VBbXTd — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 21, 2020

'Big three' bag top ATP year-end awards; Pospisil, Rublev, Tiafoe also win big

The only player to have the honour of receiving his year-end trophy on-court this year, Novak Djokovic took home the top prize at the ATP Awards. The Serb celebrated a sixth year-end No.1 finish to equal Pete Sampras' record from 1998. Despite losing all his points from the US Open after the disqualification debacle, Djokovic managed to move up one place in the year.

This move came courtesy of four title wins including a record, eighth Australian Open, two ATP Masters 1000s, one Masters 500 title and an ATP Cup win. It also includes a French Open final, ATP Finals semis and Vienna quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal meanwhile, won his fourth overall - and third consecutive - Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. A recognition awarded to the Spaniard by his peers for his professional attitude and respect for fellow players. Roger Federer snagged a routine win, taking home the Fans' Favourite Singles category award for a record, 18th time. Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski broke the Bryan Brothers' 15-year undefeated streak to win the fans favourite doubles team award while Mate Pavic & Bruno Soares won the doubles year-end No.1 trophy.

Former World No. 25 Vasek Pospisil was named the Comeback Player of the Year after rising 89 spots in the ranking this year to end at No.61. Pospisil missed out on much of the 2019 season after undergoing back surgery but came back strong, reaching his first ATP Tour finals in six years, at the Open Sud de France and the Sofia Open.

"I'm very grateful to be here & hoping to have a great year next year."@VasekPospisil | #ATPAwards pic.twitter.com/t6Gq4ZWjs2 — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 21, 2020

The Most Improved Player of the Year, Andrey Rublev rose from No. 23 to a career-high No. 8 after an incredible five title wins at the in the season – more than anyone else on Tour. The 23-year old won the Adelaide International, Qatar Open, Hamburg Open, St. Petersburg Open and Erste Bank Open to reach his first ATP Finals this year as well. Rublev's coach, Fernando Vicente also won the Coach of the Year award for his success with his student.

Carlos Alcaraz was adjudged the Newcomer of the Year after his three ATP Challenger Tour titles helped him move 350 spots to No. 141 in the rankings. Veteran Frances Tiafoe won the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts during the pandemic and for his work on the ‘Racquets Down, Hands Up’ video in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

"It's an honour to be part of a historic group... Hopefully we can spread awareness around the world for many, many years."@FTiafoe | #ATPAwards pic.twitter.com/ivJ6HpgdIM — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 21, 2020

Image Credits: ATP website