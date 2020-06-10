Roger Federer Out Of 2020 Season After Injury Setback; Gives 2021 Assurance

Tennis ace Roger Federer bowed out of the 2020 season, citing a setback in his initial rehabilitation from the surgery on his injured knee as the reason. Following his semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2020, World No.4 Roger Federer hasn't set foot on the tennis court. The former World No.1 went under the knife in February to repair his injured knee and was looking ahead to make a comeback at the Wimbledon 2020, which was canceled later due to COVID-19.

Roger Ferderer bows out of 2020 season

Roger Federer's injury

Back in February, the latest Roger Federer injury came as shock to his tennis fans. Federer had disclosed his knee injury through his Twitter account. Federer had written that doctors confirmed that surgery on the right knee was the right thing to do and he was confident of a full recovery. He even thanked everyone for their support and also informed that he will not be back in action until the grass-court season at the earliest.

