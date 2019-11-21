Roger Federer Poses For Fans In The Middle Of The Match

Roger Federer had a fun moment on the court during an exhibition match against Alexander Zverev. A spectator was trying to click his picture and the Swiss player decided to pose in the middle of the match to help him get a good click.

One for the fans

Someone asked Roger to not move while they were taking photos and this happened 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/coDFLJofNI — Olly (@Olly_ATP_2019) November 20, 2019

Federer, understanding the fans' frustration, paused the game briefly and started posing in different ways so that the fan could click a few pictures. The entire stadium was in splits and he was applauded for being a sport. Federer is known for his fun spirit and this incident was just another example of the same. He posed in varied ways, readying himself for the match, playing a forehand, backhand, reading for the service, waiting to receive a service, etc.

Federer was playing against the German in an exhibition match. Hs is currently on a South American tour playing multiple matches across the continent. He will be playing in Santiago, Buenos Aires, Bogota, Mexico City, and Quinto.

At a press conference when asked about his career and future plans,he said, "I don't know the answer, to be honest. As long as I am feeling good right now, and I am really enjoying my life on the road and enjoy playing against Sascha and other players on the tour, I see no reason to stop. But of course, with age, everything gets more difficult, but at the same time, with experience also so I don't know how it going to end. It is just going to be more emotional and nice and I hope the whole process is going to be good and not too difficult."

Federer is not playing in the Davis Cup after Switzerland failed to qualify for the newly revamped tournament.

