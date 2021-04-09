Roger Federer Retirement Update: Swiss Maestro Reveals Immediate Future Plans

Roger Federer suffered another setback with his knee injury at the Doha Open this year as he said he needed some time off the tennis court to get back to full fitness. A Roger Federer comeback is expected at Wimbledon this year after the tournament could not take place last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Federer continues to train, he has also provided an update on his retirement and future plans.

Roger Federer retirement update

Despite already being on the sidelines after one tournament this year, Roger Federer's hunger for another trophy seems to be increasing with age as he has already committed to playing at least one tournament in 2022. Federer, who turns 40 in August, has committed to play the Noventi Open in Germany, a warm-up for Wimbledon. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has won the Halle title 10 times, with the most recent being in 2019.

It’s been great to be back on the @atptour , loved every minute playing in Doha once again. ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼

A big thank you to the best and loyal team that helped me get here. ðŸ™ðŸ¼

I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week. ðŸ‹ðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/zp65Jt832n — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 11, 2021

As for this year, the Roger Federer comeback is expected at Halle. The tournament is scheduled for June 12-20 without spectators. The Halle event will also feature the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, David Goffin, Kei Nishikori and Roberto Bautista Agut. Federer will utilize this tournament as a means of preparing for Wimbledon, which is scheduled for June 28-July 11.

Roger Federer comeback expected at Olympics

After missing the 2016 Olympics in Rio due to a knee injury, Roger Federer revealed that the Tokyo Olympics is a major goal for him. "The Olympics is a major goal for me. Unfortunately, I missed the Rio Olympics (in 2016) because of a left knee injury. I hope I will return to the Tokyo Olympics. I hope that I will be fully in (shape) by then and that questions about my knee will stop," said the 20-times Grand Slams champion.]

Federer has never won a singles Gold medal at the Olympics and will hope that this year he could add the last piece of glory to his illustrious career. Fans will be delighted to know that Roger Federer retirement is not taking place any time soon and that the Swiss Maestro is still hungry for more.

Roger Federer Grand Slams

The Roger Federer Grand Slams count stands at 20 alongside Rafael Nadal, which is the joint-most in the sport. The Swiss Maestro has won a record eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Opens, five US Opens and one French Open. The next target for the tennis legend is to add another Wimbledon title to his already impressive record at the event.

While giving an update on his knee injury earlier this year, the 39-year old said, "In the next four months until Wimbledon, we've got to take a real good look at the schedule and see how much workload the knee can take, and what's the best way to prepare for what's basically the beginning of the season for me — which is the grass-court season."