Roger Federer Ridicules Ice Baths, Reveals Body Condition And Way To Relax After Return

Although Roger Federer admitted that he felt tired at times after returning from 14 months, he was not inclined to change his post-match routine. The Swiss Maestro has not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals as he had two knee operations. However, he produced some vintage tennis to beat Daniel Evans in the round of 16 of the Qatar Open 2021.

Roger Federer ridicules ice baths and chooses to stick to his routine instead for recovery

Because Roger Federer is making a return to the ATP tour after more than a year, there were bound to be questions about his recovery after a two-hour 24-minute match. However, Federer has highlighted that he is an "old-school guy" and would like to stick to his routine rather than taking ice baths for his recovery. Federer said, "You’re talking to an old-school guy. So I have done one ice bath and I didn’t like it. So I’m not going to do that again. I don’t just take painkillers for fun. I only take them when I really have to. Don’t feel like that’s the case tonight. I’m going to stretch and take a massage and sleep in and then warm up properly tomorrow. Very simple."

Roger Federer next match

Although the highly anticipated Roger Federer Doha return did not get off to the easiest start, Federer managed to beat Daniel Evans in the round of 16 in three sets. As a result, Roger Federer's next match is against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-final on March 11 with the match set to begin at 8:30 PM IST. Federer is looking for his first title since October 2019 and his fourth at the Doha Open.

Roger Federer vs Nikoloz Basilashvili live streaming

Unfortunately in India, there will be no live telecast of Federer vs Basilashvili. However, fans can follow the live scores on the ATP website. In the United States, the live telecast will be available on the USA - Tennis Channel.

Roger Federer ranking

Coming into the Doha Open, Roger Federer is ranked world number six despite being absent for over a year from the sport. The former World number one has maintained his top 10 ranking due to ATP's ranking system change which came into effect because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this change, all players' rankings are derived on the basis of how they played in 2019.