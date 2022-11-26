Roger Federer Sets Internet Ablaze With Post-retirement Wimbledon Visit; See Pics

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer took to his official Instagram handle and shared pictures from his visit to the iconic tennis venue Wimbledon on Friday. The 41-year-old announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier this year after winning a total of 20 Grand Slam titles to his name. The Swiss champion holds the record of winning a total of eight Wimbledon Championships titles in his career, which is the most by any men’s singles player.

'Nice to see you again': Roger Federer on visiting Wimbledon after retirement

Meanwhile, Federer shared a series of pictures from the venue on his Instagram stories, which went viral among tennis fans on Twitter within no time. At the same time, he posted a picture of the prestigious Wimbledon trophy, with the caption, “Nice to see you again”. Roger Federer sits third in the all-time list of players to win the most Grand Slam titles, behind Rafael Nadal (22 Grand Slam titles) and Novak Djokovic (21 Grand Slam titles). Here’s a look at Federer’s pictures and how the internet reacted to them.

Social media reacts to Roger Federer's Wimbledon visit

Federer's IG story😍 he's back in W8mbledon 🌱💚 pic.twitter.com/Up5u6hP1O0 — fedaltennis⁴² (@TennisFedal) November 25, 2022

hi @rogerfederer are you really making a debut in the booth as part of bbc’s commentary team for wimbledon 2023? 👀 pic.twitter.com/EdpCGb5EKJ — A 🦥 (@tadbitlooney) November 26, 2022

no no no im sobbing @rogerfederer please come back and win it pic.twitter.com/jp2unRho0J — mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@rafastefbaes) November 25, 2022

When the sun shines, we'll shine together

Told you I'll be here forever

Said I'll always be your friend

Took an oath, I'ma stick it out 'til the end

You can stand under my umbrella ella, ella, eh, eh, eh

Under my umbrella, ella, ella, #Federer @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/bVZTFn5kn2 — saket fedex (@saketfedex) November 26, 2022

Roger Federer in Wimbledon today!!! pic.twitter.com/T9Ebwnno9N — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) November 25, 2022

Roger Federer teamed up with Rafael Nadal in his final on-court appearance

The tennis stalwart made his final Grand Slam appearance during the Wimbledon Championships 2021, where he suffered an injury during the quarter-final clash against Hubert Hurkacz. While he was expected to make a comeback to the court in late 2022, he surprised the sporting world by announcing his decision to retire after making his last appearance at the Laver Cup 2022. He teamed up with a long-time rival and close friend Rafael Nadal in a doubles match against Jack Shock and Frances Tiafoe. Unfortunately, Federer and Nadal lost the match but won hearts with the display of friendship between them.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer's illustrious professional career

The tennis ace concluded his professional career with a total of 1251 wins and 275 defeats. In his illustrious career, the Swiss player won a total of 103 titles, which included 20 Grand Slam championships. This tally consists of eight Wimbledon titles (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), six Australian Open titles (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), one French Open title in 2009 and five US Open titles (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008).