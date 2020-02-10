Sania Mirza Sets Goals By Achieving Goal With '89 Kilos Vs 63' Transformation, Wins Hearts

A break of two years from one’s profession is never easy, but Sania Mirza had to put professional tennis on hiatus after giving birth to her son Izhaan. However, when the 33-year-old felt ready for a comeback, she ensured that she was at the peak of her fitness. For this, the six-time Grand Slam Champion shed 26 kilos in the span of just four months.

The tennis sensation on Monday shared her before and after snaps from ‘89 kilos vs 63’ to share how she achieved the goal of being match-fit after having a baby. Sania urged her fans and followers to take pride in their own goals, be it everyday goals or long-term goals. She encouraged them to follow their dreams, ignoring the numerous people who discourage them.

The sportsperson added that if she could achieve her goal, anyone else could do so too.

Here's the post:

Yuvraj Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Diana Penty and many other stars lauded Sania for her amazing transformation. Yuvraj wrote, “Uff uff mirchi’ while the actors praised her with emoticons. Punit Malhotra, Anusha Dandekar and Raageshwari were some of the other celebrities who showered praises on Sania.

Sania made a fairytale comeback to tennis as she won the WTA Hobert International Trophy with Nadiia Kichenok. Her Grand Slam return, however, was marred by injury. She pulled out of the Australian Open mixed doubles, where she was to partner Rohan Bopanna, citing a calf strain.

Even in the women’s doubles match, she was forced to withdraw from the first round match midway, while trailing 2-6, 0-1 over the injury.