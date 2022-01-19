Last Updated:

Sania Mirza Announces Retirement From Tennis After This Season: 'My Body Is Wearing Down'

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza revealed her retirement plans after losing the opening game of her Australian Open campaign on Wednesday.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Image: PTI


Indian tennis star Sania Mirza revealed her retirement plans after losing the opening game of her Australian Open campaign on Wednesday. Mirza said the ongoing season is going to be her last year playing tennis at the highest level and that she really wants to give her best. 

"I’ve decided this will be my last year playing tennis at the top. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to. My body is wearing down and the recovery is taking much longer than before since I have grown old. I also have a 3-year-old son whom I can't put at risk every time I tour. My knee was hurting even today but I am not saying that's the reason for our defeat," Mirza told reporters after losing the first round of the women's doubles event in Melbourne. 

Mirza and her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine lost the first round of the women's event to Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan. The game lasted for one hour and 37 minutes before Mirza and Kichenok lost 4-6, 6-7. 

Mirza began playing tennis professionally in 2003, and since then, the Hyderabadi has won six Grand Slam doubles titles. In 2007, the former World No. 1 in doubles also reached the 27th position in the singles rankings, becoming the first female Indian player to reach the top 100 in the singles rankings.

Image: PTI
 

First Published:
