Sania Mirza Congratulated By A Passionate Fan In Adorable Video Post Comeback Triumph

Sania Mirza was congratulated by a young fan after she had lifted the WTA Hobart International trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok after edging out Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in the final 6-4 6-4 in one hour 21 minutes. This was all the more notable considering it was Mirza's comeback tournament after going on maternity leave in 2017.

READ: Nadal on Kyrgios and health and safety concerns ahead of Australian Open

READ: Top-ranked Barty wins 1st title at home ahead of Aussie Open

A little fan congratulates Sania Mirza

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a die-hard fan of Sania Mirza had posted a video of herself congratulating the lawn tennis star where she can be heard saying ''Congratulations Sania, you make us proud. ''

Watch the video here:

@MirzaSania Congratulations Sania! You make us all so proud!! pic.twitter.com/bLk6yqpPfn — Deepak Shedde (@deepdocshed) January 18, 2020

READ: Humbert beats Paire for 1st title in final in Auckland

READ: I was not as rusty as I had thought, says Sania after annexing Hobart title

Sania Mirza's reaction on her comeback win

In the post-match interview, Mirza said that it was a perfect comeback. She said, "It really is a fantastic tournament. This is what happens when you don't expect anything out of a tournament and I think it teaches us to not put any pressure on ourselves. I came out here to try to get some matches in before getting into Melbourne and I just want to say that I could not have asked for a better comeback. Hobart has been special to me in many ways and it's amazing that it happened here in Hobart and I would like to thank my partner for playing with me."

Thanking her family and team for her support she said, "I can't say it enough. I could not obviously be here and gove everything that I have without my parents and my team. It's extremely special for me to be here and be here with my baby. I never thought that I would be competing at the very best levels against the very best teams in the world. I feel extremely grateful and privileged. Thank you guys for coming out and supporting, it was a very good atmosphere." She went on to congratulate her opponents.

Reacting to the win on her social media, she said that winning a trophy after two years felt good and that it had been an amazing week in the Australian city. Mirza was away from professional tennis for a period of two years since she had a baby, and Hobart internationals was her first professional tournament since her return. It is Sania’s 42nd WTA doubles title and first since Brisbane International trophy in 2007 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.