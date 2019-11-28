Sania Mirza Reveals Comeback Date, Tournament Participation After Two-year Maternity Break

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza will be finally making her comeback on the tennis court with the Hobart International in January 2020. She also revealed that she will team up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok, the current world number 38. For the Australian Open, Sania said that she will partner American Rajeev Ram for the mixed doubles event.

Sania Mirza pregnancy

Sania Mirza announced that she is pregnant in 2018. Sania and her husband, former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, posted a picture of a baby vest and a feeding bottle between two T-shirts bearing their names.



Sania Mirza maternity break

The Hyderabadi star who had taken two years of maternity break due to birth of son Izhaan revealed her comeback date during a press conference on Thursday. The 33-year old who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik last played at China Open in October 2017.

Sania Mirza return

In the press conference, Sania said that she is playing in Hobart, and then the Australian Open. She is also planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a USD 25,000 (ITF women event) next month. However, she is 50-50 about it due to a wrist issue.

"There are a lot of changes when you have a baby. Your routine and sleep pattern changes. I (now) feel fit, my body is where it used to be before I had the baby. It was only six-seven months ago, where I thought about it as a realistic possibility," she told PTI.

Speaking about her encounter with Chikungunya fever, Sania said it was a setback because for two weeks she was sick. She had left wrist pain out of the blue, because of this virus and it can last up to three months to one year. She added that she feels good and that she is ready to compete again.

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo is just around the corner and the Indian tennis ace is keen on representing the country. She said she has been there (Olympics) three times and last time team was unlucky to not win a medal. She added that If she is able to put herself in the position to able to compete at the Olympics again for the fourth time in my life, she would be really honoured and privileged.