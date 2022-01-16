Serbian President Slams Australia's Decision To Deport Novak Djokovic; 'I’m Disappointed'

On Sunday, the courts in Australia announced that Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to stay in the country for the Australian Open. Later on in the day, he was deported, bringing an end to the 11-day saga. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke to the tennis star and asked him to return to his home country and also told him that he is always welcome here.

"We can’t wait to see him in Serbia, to return to his country, to come where he is always welcome. They think they humiliated Djokovic with this, the best player in the world, by the ten-day harassment, they humiliated themselves and Djokovic can return to his country with his head high up and look everyone in the eye," Vucic was quoted by AP as saying.

Serbian Prime Minister calls Djokovic ruling 'scandalous'

However, he is not the only high ranking Serbian official to call out Australia's decision. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic called the decision to deport the 20-time Grand Slam winner 'scandalous'. She also said that she cannot wait to see him back in their country so that she can offer her support to the player.

"I think the decision is scandalous," Serbian PM Ana Brnabic was quoted by AP as saying.

"I’m disappointed and I think it showed how the rule of law functions in some other countries, that is how the rule of law does not function. It is incredible to me how we have two totally opposed court decisions within just a few days. As the head of the government of the Republic of Serbia, I am not happy, but we should not get too emotional. In any case, I can’t wait to see Novak Djokovic in our country, in Serbia, so we can go through this together and so we can offer support in these difficult moments," Brnabic added.

Novak Djokovic's Australia visa controversy

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had announced two weeks ago that he would be participating in the upcoming Australian Open after receiving a 'medical exemption' to enter the country for not revealing his vaccination status. However, his visa was revoked on his arrival in Melbourne as he failed to obtain the right visa for the medical exemption that he was granted.

Djokovic was held at the Melbourne airport overnight and was supposed to be 'removed' from the country, but he decided to challenge the decision by appealing in the Australian Federal Court, following which his visa was reinstated. Djokovic submitted in the court that he had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to landing in Australia which is the reason why he did not take the vaccine and was given an exemption. The saga witnessed a fresh twist on Friday, January 14, after Australian Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke, revoked his visa for the second time on the basis that it was in the public interest.

The Australian Minister for Immigration, issued a statement on January 14 stating that he exercised his right to cancel the visa of Novak Djokovic on the basis that it was in the interest of the public. He was deported late on Sunday from Australia.

(Image: AP)