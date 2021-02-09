Serena Williams Catsuit Controversy Quelled, Women's Legend Reveals Inspiration Behind It

Serena Williams has been grabbing headlines for all the right reasons as she begins her quest to capture her elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title. The GOAT showed up to her Australian Open 2021 Round 1 match against Laura Siegemund wearing a bright asymmetric catsuit that immediately became the centre of a social media conversation. With the potential for another French Open-style controversy brewing, Williams was quick to explain the inspiration behind her sartorial choices after beating Siegemund 6-1, 6-1.

The queen has returned 👑@serenawilliams dropped just two games in her opening round dismantling of Siegemund.#AusOpen | #AO2021 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 8, 2021

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Lashes Out At Controversial Nick Kyrgios After Being Called A 'Tool' By Him

Serena Williams catsuit controversy quashed at Australian Open 2021

Clad in her colourful unitard, Serena Williams waltzed her away into Round 2 on Day 1 of the Australian Open after making quick work of Germany's Laura Siegemund. Reminiscent of her controversy causing all-black catsuit from the 2018 French Open, Williams explained that the outfit was a nod to another world-famous athlete - Florence Griffith Joyner. Popularly known as Flo-Jo, Joyner created the extant women's world records for the 100m and 200m dash events back in 1988. Apart from her domination on the track, Joyner also gained popularity for the one full and one high cut leg on her track outfit, and her brightly coloured nails.

The major change to the outfit worn by Williams was the extension of the shorter leg to a thigh-level instead of Joyner's hgh-cut version - a move to prevent another controversy no doubt. "The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so brilliant,’” Williams said.

Serena Williams first debuted the catsuit look at the French Open in 2018, quickly catapulting herself to the middle of a huge debate. Having just given birth to her daughter then, Williams maintained that the tight-fitting suit was medically advised to help her with her blood clots.

Serena’s catsuit gives me FloJo vibes, and I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/CvxSAck7mS — Morgan L. Stringer, Ace Associate (@MoString) February 8, 2021

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Gets 'Rockstar-like' Welcome, Startled By Serena Williams At Australian Open

However, the more conservative French Tennis Federation was quick to ban the ensemble, with president, Bernard Giudicelli, saying that William’s outfit would “no longer be accepted" and that "one must respect the game and the place". The Serena Williams catsuit controversy led to an outpouring of support for the legend and spurred a talk on the sport's archaic clothing policies for Women. The WTA has now updated its dress code to include “mid-thigh-length compression shorts” in their list of approved clothing for female players.

Also Read | Nagal Blown Away By Berankis, Exits Australian Open

Serena Williams Grand Slams record

Having won her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2017, while pregnant with her daughter, Serena Williams will now be looking at equalling Margaret Court's world record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. She will meet Serbia's Nina Stojanović in Round 2 of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Also Read | Defending Champion Sofia Kenin Through To The Second Round

Image Credits: Australian Open Instagram