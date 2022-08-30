Serena Williams Tides Over Retirement Talk With A Convincing First-round US Open 2022 Win

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams became the most-talked about player in the tennis world, courtesy of her win against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the first round of US Open 2022. While the major tournament was expected to be her last Grand Slam appearance, speaking in the post-match interview, Serena revealed she remains 'vague' about her retirement. Earlier this month, the 40-year-old dropped a bombshell in the tennis world by revealing that she is evolving away from the sport.

After shedding light on her decision in Vogue Magazine, Serena went on to participate in the National Bank Open in Canada and exited the tournament after a first-round loss. A teary-eyed Williams then bid goodbye to Toronto, in what was her last appearance in the Canadian Open. Meanwhile, revealing her thoughts after winning the first round of US Open 2022, Williams said she is going to stay 'vague' about her decision of retiring.

'I’m going to stay vague, because you never know': Serena Williams

As reported by the Associated Press, on being asked if the US Open 2022 will be her final Grand Slam appearance, the 40-year-old said, “Yeah, I’ve been pretty vague about it, right? I’m going to stay vague, because you never know.” Shedding more light on the topic, Serena added, “At this point, honestly, everything is a bonus for me, I feel."

“It’s good that I was able to get this under my belt. ... I’m just not even thinking about that. I’m just thinking about this moment. I think it’s good for me just to live in the moment now. Just keep supporting me as long as I’m here," she said. This came three weeks after Serena revealed that she is ready to concentrate on having a second child, alongside her venture capital firm.

More interesting details about Serena Williams' first-round match in US Open 2022

Meanwhile, the first-round match of the US Open 2022 between Serena and Danka received much love from the fans, as the night session was attended by over 29,000 people, which is a high for the tournament. At the same time, AP reported that over 1000 fans watched the game on a video screen outside the arena. This led to the place being louder than any other first-round match.

Serena’s husband and soon-to-be five-year-old daughter Olympia were spotted cheering for the tennis sensation from the stands. At the same time, the match was also attended by former US President Bill Clinton. Mike Tyson and Martina Navratilova were the other big personalities who attended the match. She will now face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round on Wednesday.