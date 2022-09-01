Serena Williams Triggers Huge Leap In Ticket Sales At US Open With Incredible Performance

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams advanced into the third round of the US Open 2022 after picking up a victory against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaceit on Wednesday night. She won against the Eastonian player by a margin of 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-2, two days after winning her first-round game against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic. Meanwhile, as reported by frontofficesports.com, the 40-year-old’s stellar run so far in what is being seen as her farewell tour has triggered a huge leap in ticket sales.

The ticket sales for Serena’s match on Wednesday went up by 300%, as the average price for her second round match went up to USD 228, from USD 135. The data website also claimed that the US Open 2022 has witnessed record figures for TV viewing as well. It is pertinent to mention that the final major tournament of the year is being understood to be her last Grand Slam appearance, as she announced that she has started to fade away from the sport in an article in the Vogue magazine.

What has been said so far?

As per a report by Fox Business, the average price on the resale market for tickets, jumped to 68% as fans are more than eager to watch her play the Women’s Singles in the Flushing Meadows. The price of tickets for the US Open 2022 women’s final has also increased from USD 768 to USD 1289 which is 37% more than the previous most expensive final in 2019.

Revealing thoughts on the same, COO of the US Tennis Association, Danny Zausner said the ticket sales are incredibly strong. He was qouted by Fox Business as saying, “This year we are on track to break the record for 2019, and that was before Serena’s announcement that it would be her last Grand Slam tournament."

Serena Williams has won the US Open for a total of six times in her career and is now eyeing to win her 24th Grand Slam title and also her 7th US Open title. She will also feature in the Women’s doubles event alongside her sister Venus after being given a wild card by the organisers. She is due to face Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the singles event.