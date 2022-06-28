Serena Williams Vs Harmony Tan Live Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon In India, UK & US?

After a year-long absence, seven-time women's singles Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is all set to make her return to the All England Club with a first-round clash against Harmony Tan of France. The game will begin no earlier than 9:15 PM IST at Centre Court on Tuesday, June 28.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the greatest stars of all time, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan live streaming details.

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan match live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan match will begin no earlier than 4:45 PM BST on Tuesday, June 28.

How to watch Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the ESPN Channel. Meanwhile, the live stream of the matches can be watched on the Tennis Channel. The clash will begin no earlier than 11:45 AM ET on Tuesday, June 28.

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan preview & h2h record

With this set to be the first meeting between the two players, Harmony Tan is expected to provide 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, Serena Williams, with a unique challenge. All eyes will be on the 40-year-old American, who has not featured in action since Wimbledon last year due to a hamstring injury.