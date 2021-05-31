Serena Williams Vs Irina-Camelia Begu Prediction; French Open '21 Broadcast & Live Stream

Within months, fans find themselves back in Paris for the 2021 French Open. The 2020 French Open had its schedule changed due to the pandemic, while this year's event was postponed by a week. However, despite the delay, the tournament has returned to the usual spring schedule. While all eyes are on Rafael Nadal, fans even focus on Serena Williams – wondering if she will be able to lift her third Roland Garros trophy.

Serena Williams vs Irina-Camelia Begu prediction

No matter what people have been saying, it does not look like Serena Williams is ready to give up just yet. At the Australian Open, Williams lost the semifinals, which had fans speaking of her eventual retirement, her peak long over. However, fans are still rooting for her 24th major title, which will tie to Margaret Court's record.

Williams had missed the last Miami Open due to her dental emergency, following which she played the Italian Open after a three-month break. She hasn't made the comeback everyone has been expecting. She lost the 1000th match in her career to Nadia Podoroska, in straight sets. She even played the Emilia-Romagna Open, losing in the second round.

"I think it's always interesting to play matches because it gives you a clear vision of where you are, so that was good in that way because we know what she still needs to accomplish in order to be ready for Roland Garros," her coach Patrick Mourtoglou said while speaking to Sky Sports. "I'm not worried in general because if she does the job, she will be ready. It's just about doing the job".

He added that he was even worried about the Australian Open, but Williams "hit great form" in a short period of time.

Serena Williams vs Irina-Camelia Begu stream details: Where to watch French Open 2021 live?

Indian fans who want to watch the French Open 2021 live broadcast this year can do so via the Star Sports Network. Additionally, it will also be available to stream on Star Sports via the Disney+Hotstar platform. That being said, the live scores and all other updates will be available via French Open's website and other social media handles. To use Disney+ Hotstar, one will have to choose a subscription plan that suits them.

Time IST – 12:30 AM (estimated time) on Tuesday, June 1

USA – Tennis Channel and NBC

Schedule

May 30 - June 1: 1st Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 2 - 3: 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 4 - 5: 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles

June 12: Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 13: Final - Men’s Singles

(Image credits: Serena Williams and Irina-Camelia Begu Instagram)