Shane Warne Takes Fresh Dig At Novak Djokovic; 'Australia Is Entitled To Throw Him Out'

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has fired another shot at Novak Djokovic, claiming that the government has the authority to deport him if he refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, Warne took to his official Twitter account to chastise Djokovic for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. If the Serbian tennis star is allowed to refuse vaccinations, Warne believes Australia has the right to deport him.

"Novak is a great tennis player and one of the all-time greats. No doubt. But he’s lied on entry forms, been out in public when he knew he had COVID and is now facing legal cases. He’s entitled to not be jabbed but Oz is entitled to throw him out! Agree?" Warne said on Twitter.

Earlier, Warne had taken to Twitter to demand answers from Djokovic over rumours surrounding his travel itinerary before coming to Australia. Warne expressed his concerns on the matter by saying that he has read so many reports about the messy and embarrassing saga and wonders if the facts are true.

Are these facts true? As I’ve read so many different reports in this messy embarrassing saga.

Novak tested positive to covid Dec 16 & attended a public event on the 17th that inc children.

Djokovic's visa controversy

Upon landing in Australia, Djokovic claimed in his entry forms that he had not travelled overseas in the last 14 days. However, pictures and videos later emerged showing Djokovic attending a practice session in Spain days before coming to Australia. The World No. 1 ranked player then blamed his agent for the error in his travel document.

Earlier, Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force upon landing in Melbourne. The Australian Border Force cancelled Djokovic's visa citing irregularities in his application. Djokovic challenged the decision in court, where his lawyers managed to get his visa reinstated. Djokovic submitted in the court that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 in December before coming to Australia which is why he did not need the vaccine.

Djokovic is presently preparing for the upcoming Australian Open, where he hopes to add another Grand Slam title to his collection. The defending champion is just one title away from breaking Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record for the most Grand Slam victories in the history of the sport. The Australian Open 2022 is scheduled to begin on January 17 at Melbourne Park.

Image: AP