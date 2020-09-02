Sumit Nagal Creates History At US Open, Takes India To Second Round Of Grand Slam Singles

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal created history on Tuesday, September 1 as he became the first Indian since 2013 to enter the second round of the ongoing US Open.

Nagal stormed into the second round of the Grand Slam by defeating United States' Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to play further into the tournament. In addition to this, the 23-year-old tennis player has become the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the last seven years.

Somdev Devvarman had reached the second round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open in 2013. As per reports, Nagal came out all blasting in the initial two sets of the match against Klahn as he enrolled thorough successes of 6-1, 6-3. Nonetheless, in the third set, Klahn returned to vanquish Nagal and the match was ready for an exceptional completion.

Sumit Nagal, once again rose to the top in the fourth set and he gained a 5-0 lead in the set. Klahn had the option to dominate one match, but the Indian tennis star wrapped up the match in an exhaustive design. Nagal, who is the world number 122 will next confront either Austria's Dominic Thiem or Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round of the US Open.

