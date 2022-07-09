Tennis Fans Raise Concerns After Djokovic Was Seen Inhaling A Mystery Liquid At Wimbledon

Tennis fans question Novak Djokovic after he was seen inhaling a 'mystery liquid' from his bottle during his Wimbledon 2022 quarter-final clash against Jannik Sinner. While the Serbian went on to win the match in five sets after coming from two sets down, netizens wonder what was present in the bottle.

Djokovic's response to the issue is likely to have confused netizens all the more.

Netizens wonder what was Novak Djokovic inhaling

As seen in the Tweets below, netizens were curious about the contents of the bottle, especially after Novak Djokovic made a gesture to his coach before inhaling it. When the Serbian was asked about the contents present in the bottle, he replied, "The liquids were magic potions that my physio prepares in the lab. That’s all I can say."

I would very much like to know what was in this bottle. It certainly wasn’t liquid, and he gestured to his coach before inhaling it. Very odd. pic.twitter.com/bBG62BOMFh — Damian Reilly (@DamianReilly) July 5, 2022

Asked about what's in the bottle in this viral video, Djokovic says: "Magic potion, that is all I can say." https://t.co/Bmaj4i6oU3 — Laura Scott (@LauraScott__) July 8, 2022

Definitely it needs to be investigated what Djokovic had in that bottle during the matchhttps://t.co/A15kfEGQch — Res, non verba 🇵🇱 (@CAArch4) July 6, 2022

Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner from 2 sets down

While Novak Djokovic has already booked his place in his eighth Wimbledon final, questions may continue to persist about the contents of the bottle that has left several netizens perplexed. After losing the first two sets to Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals by a scoreline of 5-7, 2-6, the Serbian had a remarkable turnaround as he began dominating the match from the third set onwards. He eventually went on to win the next three sets by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

When asked about what helped him to turn the match around, Novak Djokovic said in his post-match interview, "The toilet break was the turning point. He was the better player for the first two sets. I went out and had a refresh, had a toilet break. I had a little pep talk to myself in the mirror. It’s the truth."

As for the toilet break, Djokovic went on to add, "Sometimes in these circumstances when not much is happening positively for you, sometimes these things are necessary. A little break to try and regather the thoughts and reassemble. I was fortunate to start the third set very well. I broke his serve very early. That gave me a confidence boost. I saw doubt in his game. My experience helped me deal and cope with the pressure."