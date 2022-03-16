Tennis Grand Slams Announce Major Rule Change For All 4 Opens; Tie-break If Final Set 6-6

The Tennis Grand Slam Board has announced a major rule change to all the four Grand Slams that take place in the calendar year. From now onwards, the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open will have a 10-point tie-break when the set score reaches six games all in the final set.

The major rule change, which is set to take effect from this year's French Open onwards, was agreed upon by the representatives of all four Grand Slams. The Grand Slam events are keen on moving ahead with this trial to create greater consistency in the rules of the game. The same change in rules were also discussed in extensive consultation with the WTA, ATP, ITF and the tennis officiating community.

Grand Slam Board releases statement to announce change

"On behalf of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the Grand Slam Board are pleased to announce the joint decision to play a 10-point tie-break at all Grand Slams, to be played when the score reaches six games all in the final set.

Further to extensive consultation with the WTA, ATP, ITF and tennis officiating community, the Grand Slam Board’s decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike.

This trial, which has been approved by the Rules of Tennis Committee governed by the ITF, will apply to all Grand Slams across Qualifying, Men’s singles and doubles, Women’s singles and doubles, Wheelchair and Junior events in singles, and will commence at the 2022 edition of Roland-Garros.

At the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and the US Open, the 10-point tie-break will be played in lieu of the final set for Mixed Doubles, Junior doubles and Wheelchair doubles. At Wimbledon, the format will remain the same as for the other events.

Under this trial, if the score reaches six games all in the final set, the match-winner(s) will be the first player(s) to win 10 points with an advantage of two or more points.

The Grand Slam Board plan to review the trial during the course of a full Grand Slam year, in consultation with the WTA, ATP and ITF, before applying for any permanent rule change.

On behalf of the Grand Slam Board:

Jayne Hrdlicka, Australian Open

Gilles Moretton, Roland-Garros

Ian Hewitt, Wimbledon

Mike McNulty, US Open"