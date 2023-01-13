Tennis Legend Sania Mirza Confirms Retirement: 'This Is A Beginning Of Different Memories'

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza penned a heartfelt note on social media on January 13 to confirm her retirement, stating that the Dubai Open next month would be the last tournament she would compete in. In her emotional post, the 36-year-old also explained how winning medals for India and seeing the tri-colour fly high has been the biggest honour in her career.

'This isn't the end but a beginning of different memories': Mirza

Taking to her social media handles, Sania Mirza wrote an emotional post, where she explained how her journey in tennis began and how it is now ending with some of the best of memories. "Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6-year-old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked onto a tennis court at Nizam Club with her young mom and fought the coach to let her learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little. The fight for our dreams began at 6," wrote Mirza.

She then explained how she managed to succeed in the sport despite all the odds being stacked against her. "With a lot of hope despite all the odds stacked against us, we dared to dream of playing in a Grand Slam someday and of representing our country with honour at the highest level in sport. As I look back at my career now, not only did I get to play well over half a century of Grand Slam tournaments but I was fortunate enough to win a bunch of them, too, with God’s grace," added the 36-year-old.

Mirza also went on to add how winning a medal for India had been her greatest honour. "To win medals for my country has been my biggest honour and I feel truly humbled to have been able to stand up on the podium. knowing that the tricolour had been raised high to be seen and respected by millions all over the world all because of something that I was privileged enough to achieve. I have tears in my eyes and goosebumps even as I type this," added the Indian tennis legend's post.

Sania ended her post by explaining how it was only fitting for her to play her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open. "My Grand Slam journey started with the Australian Open back in 2005. So it goes without saying that this would be the most perfect Grand Slam to end my career with. As I get ready to play my last Australian Open 18 years after I played my first, and then the Dubai Open in Feb, I have so many emotions flashing through me with pride and gratitude, perhaps, being the foremost," wrote Mirza.