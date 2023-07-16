'The Next Superstar': Sachin Tendulkar Reacts To Carlos Alcaraz's Maiden Wimbledon Win

Carlos Alcaraz became the third youngest tennis player to win a Wimbledon title as he defeated Novak Djokovic in a marathon five hours finale. The scoreline stood 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 as Alcarz retains his number one ranking after getting the better of the seven time champion. The Spaniard is considered to be the next big thing in the tennis circuit as he has shown vast promise in his brief tennis career.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz won his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon

He is the 3rd youngest tennis player ever to lift the Wimbledon title

Djokovic failed to extend his Wimbledon tally

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Wimbledon final

Sachin Tendulkar is known to be an a avid admirer of sports. The former Indian cricketer is pretty active on social media and he took to social media to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on his maiden Wimbledon title. The legendary cricketer tweeted, "What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes! We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz! #Wimbledon"

What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes!



We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer.



Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZUDjohh3Li — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final

Djokovic failed to level with Roger Federer who currently has the most number of Wimbledon titles (8) in his tally. This could have been Djokovic's third Grand Slam title in a calendar year after he conquered the Australian Open and French Open.

Djokovic wasn't bothered in the first set as he comfortably won it 6-1. Alcaraz came back strong in the next two sets as he took the second set in the tiebreak followed by a 6-1 hammering of the Serbian in the third set. Djokovic made a stunning comeback in the third set but he claimed it 6-3.

But it was Alcaraz who held his nerve still in the final set and sent the Centre Court crowd into a rapturous cheer.