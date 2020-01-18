Triumphant On Return, Here's What Sania Mirza Said After Winning At Hobart

Sania Mirza achieved a stunning feat by winning the doubles' championship at Hobart International doubles on Saturday - triumphant on her comeback after almost two years. Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok defeated Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai 6-4 6-4 to claim the trophy.

Sania reacts

Reaction to the win on her social media, she said that winning a trophy after two years felt good and that it had been an amazing week in the Australian city.

Mirza was away from professional tennis for a period of two years since she had a baby, and Hobart internationals was her first professional tournament since her return. It is Sania’s 42nd WTA doubles title and first since Brisbane International trophy in 2007 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

In the post-match interview, Mirza said that it was a perfect comeback. She said, "It really is a fantastic tournament. This is what happens when you don't expect anything out of a tournament and I think it teaches us to not put any pressures on ourselves. I came out here to try to get some matches in before getting into Melbourne and I just want to say that I could not have asked for a better comeback. Hobart has been special to me in many ways and it's amazing that it happened here in Hobart and I would like to thank my partner for playing with me."

Thanking her family and team for her support she said, "I can't say it enough. I could not obviously be here and gove everything that I have without my parents and my team. It's extremely special for me to be here and be here with my baby. I never thought that I would be competing at the very best levels against the very best teams in the world. I feel extremely grateful and privileged. Thank you guys for coming out and supporting, it was a very good atmosphere." She went on to congratulate her opponents.