Tsitsipas Vs Isner Prediction, H2h Stats And French Open 2021 Live Stream Details

World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against America's John Isner in a Round 3 match of the French Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST, June 5 (9:00 PM local time, June 4) from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Tsitsipas vs Isner live stream details, how to watch French Open 2021 live broadcast India, the Tsitsipas vs Isner prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

Day 6⃣ at #RolandGarros:



🇩🇪 Zverev v. Djere 🇷🇸

🇮🇹 Fognini v. Delbonis 🇦🇷

🇺🇸 Opelka v. Medvedev 🇷🇺

🇯🇵 Nishikori v. Laaksonen 🇨🇭

🇳🇴 Ruud v. Davidovich Fokina 🇪🇸

🇬🇷 Tsitsipas v. Isner 🇺🇸

🇺🇸 Giron v. Garin 🇨🇱



Who makes the second week? — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 4, 2021

French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner match preview

It's been an extremely impressive year for Tsitsipas, who has reached at least the quarter-final at all but one of the events he has played in so far. The Greek star started off his season with back to back semi-final runs at the Australian Open and the ATP Rotterdam event. A quarter-final run at the Open 13, followed by a finals appearance at the Mexican Open and another QF at Miami led to Tsitsipas's first title of the year - and his first Masters 1000 title - at the Monte Carlo Masters.

This was followed by another final at Barcelona and then his first early exit of the year, from the Madrid Open. Coming back into form at the Rome Masters, Tsitsipas was ousted in the quarter-finals. Coming into the French Open with a title win at the Lyon Open, Tsitsipas has won both his games so far in straight sets. Meanwhile, World No. 34 John Isner, will hope to pull off one of the bigger upsets at the French Open 2021 by pulling through to the fourth round of the Slam.

Coming into the French Open with a quarter-final runs at the Delray Beach Open and the Madrid Open, Isner will hope to use his powerful serve to his advantage and give Tsitsipas some trouble. One of - if not the best - servers on the ATP circuit right now, Isner has also won both his matches in Paris in straight sets. The American will be hoping to at least equal his personal best record at the French Open by going forward to Round 4.

French Open 2021 live broadcast India? Where to watch Tsitsipas vs Isner

The Tsitsipas vs Isner French Open match will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. Fans can also watch the Tsitsipas vs Isner live stream, and the rest of the French Open 2021 live in India on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Isner h2h details

This will be the sixth career singles meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner. The last three matches between the two men have been won by the Greek, putting the Tsitsipas vs Isner h2h at 3-2 in his favour coming into this event. The last meeting between them was at Acapulco earlier this year, with Tsitsipas winning in straight sets. The two have never met on clay.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Isner prediction

While a slight head to head advantage, coupled with his much higher ranking and good form this year, we predict a straight-set win for Stefanos Tsitsipas this game.

Image Credits: Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner Twitter